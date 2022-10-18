Wike Endorses Sanwo-Olu, Gives Wives of Lagos Officials N300m – THISDAYLIVE

By Segun James

In what could be described as an endorsement of the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said Sanwo-Olu had perfomed well and he had no regret supporting him.

He however remained silent on the Peoples Democratic Party’s (his party) candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Wike, who was in Lagos on Tuesday to attend the National Women’s Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) at the Eko Hotel and Suites, also donated N300m to the committee.

The governor said he supported Sanwo-Olu because he had performed very well, adding that if Sanwo-Olu was not doing well and he invited him, he would not come, but that the Lagos governor was doing well.

“If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I won’t come. For me, if you are in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me.

“If you…