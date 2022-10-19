Build Dams, Desilt Major Rivers, Okowa Urges FG – THISDAYLIVE

•Diri seeks FG’s support, directs workers to go on one-week break

•Niger Delta Affairs Minister promises medical, infrastructural relief to Bayelsa, Rivers, others

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Worried by the devastation caused by floods in many states in the country, Delta State governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday called on the federal government to build new dams and desilt major rivers to check flooding, especially when neighbouring countries opened their dams.

Okowa also urged the federal government to make efforts at desilting River Niger and River Benue to deepen the depths of the rivers to accommodate high volume of floodwater.

In response to the widespread flood disaster in the Niger Delta, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, yesterday, disclosed plans to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Niger…