Court Grants AMCON’s Request to Take over Firm’s Asset – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order directing the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over the assets of a Lagos company, SAMOL Limited.

The asset seizure was ordered based on the firm’s alleged failure to pay its debt of N843,357,559.75 million. The order of the court was sequel to an application in suit number FHC/L/AMC/13/2022 filed before the court by the law firm of Trevis and Ansel Solicitors.

In the Enrolment Order dated June 8, 2022, Justice Aluko granted the prayers sought by AMCON to take over the following properties, property at

9/11, Oleleh Street, Ejigbo, Lagos with Certificate of Occupancy No 33 Page 33 in volume 1994C of land Registry Alausa Lagos.

The court also made an interim order restraining SAMOL company and Samuel Ngozi Oleleh from dealing with or alienating or parting with or transferring their title howsoever (whether by assignment,…