FG Seeks Private Sector Participation to Boost Food Security – THISDAYLIVE

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government is seeking private sector participation in the agro food processing industry to ensure food security. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Niyi Adebayo, made the call yesterday in Abuja at the ongoing 46th conference of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST)

Speaking at the conference with the theme, “Advancing National Development, Wealth Creation and Food Security through Food Processing and Preservation” and represented by the Director, Commodities and Export Department, Suleiman Audu, the minister said there was the need for the government to synergise with the private sector to ensure food security.

He said: “It is instructive to inform you that despite these efforts by government to create food security, there is a strong need to work in synergy with the private sector to attract investment in food processing and preservation to attack…