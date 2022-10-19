INEC Chair Expresses Concern over Attack on PDP Rally in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

•Says it has reduced essence of Peace Accord

•House minority, Situation Room worried, demand probe

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Udora Orizu in Abuja



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed worry over Monday’s attacks on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during a rally in Kaduna State. Yakubu said the development, and the rising mudslinging that was almost becoming the order of the day since campaigns kicked off on September 28, had diminished the essence of the peace accord recently signed by the political parties. He spoke in Abuja during the Training of Master Trainers on Election Technology for the 2023 general election.

Similarly, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives condemned the attack on the PDP presidential campaign rally in Kaduna State on Monday by thugs allegedly mobilised by certain interests in the All Progressives Congress (APC). The caucus…