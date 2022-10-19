Kwara Poly Management Raises Alarm over Land Encroachment by Suspected Grabbers – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The authorities of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin (Kwarapoly) has raised the alarm over encroachment of its land by suspected land grabbers in the state.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Abdul Mohammed, stated this in Ilorin yesterday on the sideline of the institution’s 28th convocation ceremony.

He said: “41 per cent of its land areas had been encroached upon. The polytechnic is currently occupying 6 percent of its land mass, while 41 percent of the entire land mass has been encroached in such a way that it enveloped the 6 percent.

“The remaining 53 percent is not accessible because the polytechnic would have to pass through the encroached portion before it can access the virgin land.”

To check the development, the rector said the management had commenced siting some projects on some encroachment prone areas and virgin land areas of the polytechnic.

He said the institution is also collaborating with the…