Lagbo Dam not Responsible for Flooding, Says FG  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The federal government has said that the Lagbo Dam in Cameroon is not responsible for the flooding that is currently ravaging many parts of the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, stated this while defending the 2023 budget of his ministry before the Senate Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday.

He said most of the water that caused flooding was not from the Lagbo Dam, adding that the contribution from the dam to Nigeria was only one per cent.

According to him, “The dam releases water; sometimes it releases water without notice and when they do that, it has impact on communities downstream.

“It is not the main reason you have flood in this country.

“The tributaries of River Benue are the main cause. And this year, the rains have been unprecedented.

“The transboundary waters that even come into this country from Rivers Niger and Benue constitute only 20 per cent of the…