Lai Mohammed Charges Media to Champion Advocacy for 2023 Census – THISDAYLIVE

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Wednesday called on media houses, especially federal government media to champion the advocacy for successful 2023 census.

He made the call at the opening of a three-day National Capacity Building Workshop on 2023 Population and Housing Census

for state directors and management staff of National Orientation Agency (NOA) by the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja.

Represented by Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), the minister, who described census as “very important milestone in national development”, urged Radio Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA)

and others to rise to the occasion.

He commended the NPC for the commitment towards conducting an accurate and reliable digital census come 2023.

The Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, said that the workshop was a demonstration of the commission’s commitment to the…