Make Law to Jail Sellers of Smuggled Textiles Without Option of Fine – THISDAYLIVE

•Wants Nigeria to target 20% manufacturing contribution to GDP in 10yrs

•Utomi: Textile industry victim of poor trade policy

Dike Onwuamaeze



The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has thrown his weight behind the clamour for the revival of Nigeria’s ailing textile and manufacturing sectors by urging the National Assembly to pass a law that would penalise sale of banned textiles materials by imprisoning culprits without any option of fine.

Dangote made call yesterday, in Lagos, while presenting the Second Adeola Odutola Lecture titled, “Agenda Setting for Industrialising Nigeria in the Next Decade,” in commemoration of the 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He said: “For the textile industry, I think the government needs to formulate a law by the National Assembly that will say that anybody selling banned foreign textile must go to prison without an option of fine. So, it…