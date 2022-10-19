Mounting Tasks for Oyebanji in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje writes about the herculean task before new Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, as he settles down in office

After four months of dilly-dally occasioned by constitutional provisions, the new Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, was on October 16,2022 inaugurated into office for a four -year tenure. It was one ceremony that was laced with fanfare and emotion-laden. It was a day his admirers had been waiting for which they eventually got.

The inauguration was one colourful ceremony with panache and class. The 10,000 capacity Ekitiparapo Pavillion, where the event held, was filled to the brim, as traditional rulers, politicians and admirers, adorned in different colourful Aso Ebi were on hand to witness the inauguration.

First to take the oaths of office and allegiance, was the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye followed by Oyebanji, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Yemisi Oyebanji

Underscoring how pivotal winning…