Nigeria Vaccinates 53.5m Eligible Population – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has said that 56,594,138 (representing 50.6 per cent) out of 111,776,503 eligible population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, stated this in Abuja Wednesday while receiving 22 Portable Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers donated to Nigeria by the United Parcel Service (UPS) Foundation.

He assured Nigerians that the agency was making steady progress in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Shuaib also said that the SCALES 3.0 campaign strategy, which the agency is implementing, offers a unique opportunity for childhood vaccination and other prmary healthcare services for beneficiaries concurrently with COVID-19 vaccination.

