NNPC, PTI to Install Anti-theft Systems on Pipelines – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) are to install anti-theft integrated monitoring systems on pipelines to monitor the facilities against crude oil theft.

Nigeria has been losing billions of dollars for several years due to the activities of pipeline vandals who steal the country’s crude massively.

Principal and Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Henry Adimula who spoke in Abuja, at the PTI’s 50th anniversary, said the institute had developed an oil anti-theft integrated monitoring system to effectively monitor pipelines.

Adimula, who said this was one of the recent innovations of the PTI, stated, “We’ve produced an oil anti-theft integrated monitoring system for pipeline monitoring, and an air quality monitoring systems.

“We have Al’s and have developed a corrosion robot for early detection of localised corrosion and prevent loss of integrity of the…