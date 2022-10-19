Senate Reopens Assault Case against CCT Boss  – THISDAYLIVE

* Umar shuns Senate summons

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has reopened the case of assault levelled against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar.

The CCT Chairman was seen in a viral video, allegedly assaulting one Clement Sargwak at the Bannex Plaza in Wuse 2, on March 29, 2021.

In seeking redress, the victim filed a petition against Umar through his lawyers to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition to investigate.

Though the embattled CCT Chairman had on invitation, appeared before the committee once, he shunned several other invitations thereafter.

He informed the committee through his attorneys that he was already in court against the investigation.

The court gave a declarative judgment on the matter, saying that the Senate had the locus standi to proceed with the case.

The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator…