The Wike Albatross Around PDP’s Neck – THISDAYLIVE

2023 CAMPAIGN WATCH

Last Wednesday, the embattled National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, presided over a very stormy meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party and on the agenda was the issue of monies returned its coffers by top officials of the party. The amount, totaling over N122m, was returned by among others, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, a known ally of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

A national newspaper (not THISDAY) had reported that the monies were bribes by the National Chairman of the party to stave off impeachment or removal from office going by the pressure from some influential members of the party led by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike. Though facts later emerged that the monies had been disbursed even before any meeting to that effect took place.

It is obvious to all and sundry that Wike has become an albatross for the party and…