You Can’t Abandon Work for Election Campaign, Buhari Warns – THISDAYLIVE

•Says penalty awaits violators of order

•Directs SGF, ministers to prepare transition documents

•Signs Executive Order 12 to institutionalise accountability, transparency

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, issued a stern warning to all ministers, permanent secretaries, and other top government officials not to involve themselves in electioneering activities ahead of the general election scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Buhari gave the directive at the end of the two-day 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, held at the Conference Hall of the State House, Abuja. He warned ministers, permanent secretaries, and heads of government agencies not to abandon the business of governance for electioneering, saying, “Any infraction will be viewed seriously.”

The president’s directive was preceded by his signing of Executive Order 012 on Improving Performance Management, Coordination, and Implementation…