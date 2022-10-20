40 #EndSARS Protesters Still Languishing in Jail – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator



In commemoration of the second year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, Amnesty International has revealed that no fewer than 40 protesters during the unrest are still languishing in jail.

In a statement yesterday, Amnesty International said panels set up across the country to investigate police impunity have failed to deliver justice to hundreds of victims of police brutality.

It maintained that the vast majority of #EndSARS protesters arrested in October 2020 are still being arbitrarily detained without trial.

According to the statement signed by the organisation’s media manager, Isa Sanusi quoted the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, as saying: “The fact that nobody has been brought to justice over the torture and killings of #EndSARS protesters is a stain on Nigeria’s human rights records. Meanwhile, human rights violations by the police continue unabated.

“The authorities must ensure that…