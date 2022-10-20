Buhari Has Constructed 8,352.94Kms of Roads, Created 339,955 Jobs – THISDAYLIVE

•Says government plans to open 2nd Niger Bridge before Christmas

•Declares NNPC has released N183bn from the N621bn road tax infrastructure

•Lai Mohammed says history will be kind to president

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, yesterday said in spite of the shortfall in the federal government’s revenue, arising from weakness in the global economy that led to drop in oil revenue, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been able to construct and complete over 8,352.94 kilometres of roads and created no fewer than 339,955 jobs between 2016 and 2022.

The minister also stated that the rehabilitation of 12 major roads – spanning 896.187 kilometres across the country – within same period has led to reduction of travel time by 56.20 per cent and added value to the people in the communities, where the roads pass through.

Fashola who stated this at a press…