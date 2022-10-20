Disruption of PDP’s Kaduna Rally Self-inflicted, APC Insists – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that the ugly event that unfolded at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Kaduna State, on Monday was wrong but, regrettably, self-inflicted.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, in a statement yesterday said the PDP had no one but itself to blame for the violent incident at its Kaduna rally.

He added that the incident was simply a matter of a rented crowd that went irate, when the party’s rent-a-crowd managers disappeared with funds meant to pay the crowd.

“As a party, we abhor and condemn any and all forms of violence and interference in the activities or events of any political party. Every party is entitled to conduct their legitimate activities in peace and security. And every party has a right to equal protection of the law. Perpetrators of disruptive and other acts of violence must be brought to justice.

“However, the PDP has…