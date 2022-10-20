Gbajabiamila Tells Students to Vote for Presidential Candidates Based on Records – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked Nigerian students to fully participate in the 2023 elections by voting for candidates, particularly, those vying for presidency based on their records.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke yesterday in Abuja while welcoming executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by their President, Usman Barambu, to his office at the National Assembly, said the youths should not pass up the opportunity of electing the next political leaders on their terms, which could only be achieved with their full participation in the electoral process.

While noting that there were three main contenders vying for the presidential seat in 2023, Gbajabiamila said students could not afford to be detached from the process of electing the next president as the future of the country was at stake.

“What do I mean by that? We have so many candidates, not three, not…