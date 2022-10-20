Governor Sanwo-0lu Transform SportsCity  to Festival City – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria’s iconic but decrepit football theatre, the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, is now wearing a new look, courtesy of the intervention of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo -0lu who has directed that nothing should be left to chance in the quest for the famous facility to host the Eko NAFEST.

Although eyes may not readily see the changes from the gates of the stadium abandoned to rot away for years, a drive to the soccer laboratory facilities at National Institute for Sports (NIS), domiciled inside the complex, presents an impressive and colourful features of the facilities.

From the hostel facilities of the NIS to five of the mini pitches originally conceived as training grounds, the splash of colourful paints, artistic works and renovations of toilets and recreation areas, signposts the readiness of the complex to host Nigeria’s biggest cultural tourism extravaganza.

This edition its expected to dwarf the edition…