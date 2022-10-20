Ibadan Poly Suspends Two Students, Expels One, for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Two students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Richard Beyioku, ND 2 Mass Communication and Dotun Oyewole, HND 2 of Local Government Development Studies, have been handed indefinite suspension and expulsion respectively for allegedly kidnapping an HND 1 Public Administration student, as well as assaulting a security officer of the Institution.

The Registrar, of the institution, Mrs. Modupe Theresa Fawale, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that Oyewole’s expulsion was determined after the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the Institution met on his case on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

She said the co-suspect, Beyioku, failed to appear before the institution’s’ Disciplinary Committee and thus remained suspended indefinitely.

She added that Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation, student alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery also failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the…