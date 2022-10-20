I’m Not Surprised By Wike’s Endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor – THISDAYLIVE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor yesterday said he was not “surprised” by Governor Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Wike, a PDP chieftain, had on Tuesday endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu during a visit to Lagos State, describing him as an achiever.

But Jandor, while fielding questions on a live television interview yesterday, said the move was not surprising to him.

“Like I said, we are surprised,” he said during the show. “Nobody will express shock about what happened yesterday except you are not in this country.”

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

“My worry is this, he should be our role model at his level, as a governor, your office should come with a symbol of…