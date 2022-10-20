Kogi Drags Dangote Group to Court – THISDAYLIVE

•Seeks nullification of agreement on cement company

•Orders restraining Dangote from taking benefits from alleged ‘incompetent agreement’

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday commenced legal action to reclaim ownership of former Obajana Cement Company which is now known as Dangote Cement Plc.

The legal action instituted on behalf of the state by Chief Joseph Daudu, at the High Court of Kogi State, Lokoja, has Dangote Industries Limited as the sole defendant.

Specifically, the claimant is seeking the nullification of the 2002 and 2003 agreement between it and Dangote group on the grounds that the agreement lacked clear consideration of what should pass from Dangote to the state.

Among issues raised for the court’s determination are whether upon careful examination and consideration of the agreements made between the Kogi State Government and Dangote Industries Limited on July 30, 2002, and February 14, 2003,…