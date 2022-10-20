Mobile Payments Surge as Cheque Transactions Slide from 10.8m to 4.5m in 5yrs – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The State of Enterprise (SOE) Report 2022 has revealed that financial transactions on mobile payment system grew by 5,455 per cent in Nigeria between 2017 and 2021, while cheque transactions went down from 10.8 million to 4.5 million transactions valued at N5.4 trillion and ₦3.2 trillion respectively within the same period.

According to the report, over 326,000 agents and many other unidentified retail outlets are providing agency banking, while the number of point-of-sale (POS) terminals deployed in 2021 was 915,519.

The SOE report also showed that Nigeria’s financial institutions contributed ₦2.3 trillion to the country’s GDP in 2021, which was 3.2 per cent of the nation’s national output, and slightly higher than the N2.1 trillion it recorded in 2020.

The SOE report, which was launched recently by the EnterpriseNGR, said: “Nigeria’s Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector has survived challenging…