Nnamdi Kanu: South East Senators Beg Buhari Not to Appeal Court Verdict – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The South East Caucus in the Senate on Thursday urged the Federal Government to obey the Appeal Court ruling, which ordered the immediate release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Caucus in a statement in Abuja also advised the federal government against appealing the ruling at the Supreme Court.

The Igbo Senators, across political party lines, asked the Presidency to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider political solution to solve the lingering problem in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

The Caucus, in the statement signed by all of them, cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied interpretations, which to all intents is injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

Part of their statement read, “We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country…