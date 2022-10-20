Zulum Offers 20 Children of Dead Ramat Polytechnic Staff Jobs – THISDAYLIVE

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday, undertook a supervisory and interactive visit to Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, during which he approved the permanent recruitment of 20 children of staff, with priority to those whose parents died working at the school.

The governor also addressed multiple challenges after he sought to know from the academic and non-academic staff of the Polytechnic, the challenges they were facing, all of which they listed.

Zulum, a University Professor, was a student of the Polytechnic from 1986 to 1988 for National Diploma in Irrigation Engineering before he became rector of the same school from 2011 to 2015.

As Governor, Zulum, who is now a visitor to the state-owned polytechnic, has paid countless visits to the Polytechnic either to oversee activities, commission projects or lay foundation stones.

At yesterday’s visit, Zulum directed a committee he had constituted from amongst staff of the school to…