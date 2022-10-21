20 Power Transformers, Mobile Substations Ready by May, Says Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

*Says two transformers for inauguration next month

*Reiterates partnership with Germany, Siemens to improve electricity generation

*Lauds training of 5,000 Nigerian engineers under PPI

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The end appears in sight for the perennial power outage in the country as the federal government is billed to take delivery of 22 power transformers and mobile stations from Germany between November this year and May next year. President Muhammadu Buhari gave an indication to this effect yesterday when he played host to officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House, Abuja.

Buhari expressed delight at the notable progress in implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI). He disclosed that the first batch of two power transformers already delivered by Siemens would be inaugurated in November.

Buhari said, “I have been reliably assured that 10 power transformers and 10 mobile substations would have been completely delivered and…