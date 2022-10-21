Adamawa Women Protest  Court’s Verdict Nullifying Election of APC Gov Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State chapter of Women in Politics has staged a peaceful protest against a Federal High Court’s judgement annulling the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Governorship primary that produced Sen Aishatu Ahmed Dihiru Binani and also stopping her from parading herself as governorship candidate of the party in the state.

Speaking to Journalists in Yola shortly after the protest , the Women leader of the group, Comfort Ibrahim Ezra said women in Adamawa disagreed with the Court’s judgment passed against Binani the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Ezra said that every well-meaning party member should stand by Binani because recent events have proven that she is the candidate to beat in the Adamawa Governorship election of 2023.

She revealed that Binani is already rattling the political space of Adamawa that even the PDP had to make drastic changes to stabilise their political strategy that is being destabilised by…