Bandits Threaten Another Attack on Niger Community – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The bandits, who attacked Gulu community in the Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State last Monday have threatened to invade the town a second time.

The bandits have reportedly dropped a

leaflet containing the threat at Vulegbo, a village not far from Gulu, last Wednesday.

In the leaflet, the bandits said they would invade the area on October 30 this year.

The leaflet, according to a community leader, did not give further details.

However, it was learnt that since the leaflet was dropped and its content got to the notice of the villagers in the community, there have been an exodus of people to safer places, including Lapai, the headquarters of the local government area.

Efforts to reach the Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Muazu Jantabo, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, were not successful as they did not respond to calls made to their cell phones.

At least two people were…