Clickafix Delights Customers in FirstBuy Promotion – THISDAYLIVE

Throughout the month of October, Clickafix, a one-stop shop for reliable and trusted home service professionals, is offering new customers across Lagos to pay as low as N100 on all services.

Announcing the deals in Lagos recently, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clickafix, Arusha Goswami, said the month-long promo is designed to appreciate new customers who have just downloaded the app on their phones or those who are yet to make transactions on the app so they can experience the comfort, choices, and reliability being offered by Clickafix at a reduced price.

Goswami said with the Firstbuy promo, customers only need to initiate a transaction and enter the code Firstbuy in the promo code and they will pay as low as N100 for any service on the app. According to her, with N100, customers can access the best of services in repairs of their electrical faults; carpentry; plumbing; home appliances; refrigerators; generators; air conditioning; hair…