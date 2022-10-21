Gbajabiamila Asks Agency to Explain Lawmakers’ Salaries, Allowances to Public – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, called on Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to consider enlightening Nigerians on the distinction between the salary and allowances of legislators.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke in Abuja, when he received a delegation from the commission at the National Assembly, said the controversy over the pay of lawmakers and making it a public debate all the time was caused by the lumping of the salaries and allowances of lawmakers together.

According to him, allowances were tied to sundry duties or work of the office of a lawmaker like maintaining a constituency office, while the salary is the actual pay he earns as a legislator.

“You need to explain to the public the difference between salary and allowances. A lot of people lump them together and call them our take-home package. Salary is different and allowances are meant for many other issues….