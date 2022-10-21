Ibibio Group Sympathises with YPP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom over Death of Brother, Aides – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A socio-cultural organisation in Akwa Ibom State, the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio (MMI), has joined other Nigerians to sympathise with the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, over the death of his younger brother, late Akparawa Robert Albert Akpan.

The leaders of the foremost organisation at a condolence visit to Akpan said Late Robert was committed to the group and Akwa Ibom State cause.

The International President of MMI, Akparawa James Edet, led members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Advisory Council and the Central Working Committee to commiserate with Akpan and his family at his Shelter Afrique Residence in Uyo.

As a member, he said late Robert Akpan was a very hard-working gentleman with great passion for community service in all spheres.

Edet said Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio would greatly miss Robert, who was not just committed to the cause of MMI but also to…