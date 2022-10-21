Liz Truss Resigns as Britain’s Prime Minister after Disastrous Six-week Tenure – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho with agency report

Liz Truss would become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.

Truss said yesterday that she would step aside for a new leader to be chosen within the next week, after a growing number of her own Conservative Party’s lawmakers said they could not support her any longer.

“Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have, therefore, spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party,” CNN quoted Truss to have said, while standing outside the famous black door of 10 Downing Street. It was at the same spot where she had promised to put the UK back onto the path of economic growth and stability just six weeks earlier.

The announcement brings to an ignominious end…