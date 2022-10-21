NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to support persons affected by flood disaster in Ondo State.

Distributing the materials in Akure, the state capital, the Director-General of the agency, Mr. Ahmed Habib said the items distributed included President Muhammadu Buhari’s special intervention of assorted grains from silos.

He said the quantity of grains approved for the state were 2,100 bags of 50kg maize; 1,774 bags of 50kg sorghum; 3,948 bags of 25kg Garri; 1,000 bags of 10kg rice; 1,000 bags of 10kg beans; 1,000 bags of 10kg maize; 75 bags of 20kg salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs); 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, and 75 cartons of canned tomato.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, NEMA, Dr. Bamidele Onimode, said: “The non-food items comprised 7,350 pieces of nylon mats; 1,000 pieces of treated mosquito nets; 600…