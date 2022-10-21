Oyebanji, Afuye Close Case at Tribunal – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, and the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, yesterday closed their case before the Election Petition Tribunal stemmed from the conduct of the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Lead Counsel, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, announced their intent to close their case at the resumed hearing of the petition yesterday.

Oyebanji and Afuye are the 1st and 5th Respondents respectively in the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Olusegun Oni.

Other respondents in the petition are the All Progressives Congress (APC) (2nd); Mr. Mai Mala Buni (3rd) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (4th).

Oni and his party (SDP) are the 1st and 2nd petitioners respectively.

At the tribunal’s sitting on Tuesday, the 1st and 5th petitioners had brought a witness, Mr. Garba Arogundade, the APC Secretary in Ekiti State,…