Beauty West Africa Returns November 29 – THISDAYLIVE

Beauty West Africa, the largest international trade exhibition for the beauty sector in Africa, is opening its fourth edition in Nigeria next month.

Running from November 29 to December 1 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, the show will host over 200 exhibitors from around the world.

Nigerian beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses will be joined by exhibitors from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to make this the biggest beauty event yet.

Beauty masterclasses, demonstrations, seminars, a beauty conference and demonstrations will also be running as part of the event.

The three days of the exhibition will be packed full of presentations by the region’s leading beauty artistes, celebrity stylists, social media gurus and VIP celebrities.

After pausing for the pandemic, the 2021 event was a sell out with exhibitors and visitors alike enjoying the face-to-face experience that only an exhibition can bring. Demand…