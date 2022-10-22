Friends of Senator Dickson Begin Donation – THISDAYLIVE

A few days after the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson donated over N15 million to alleviate the acute living conditions of flood victims in Bayelsa, his friends have raised additional N11 million to support them under the platform of Friends of Senator Dickson.

Dickson, who conveyed his appreciation to the benevolent donors most of whom prefer to be anonymous, also expressed the gratitude of the beneficiaries.

Dickson reiterated his appeal to public spirited individuals, NGOs, corporations, to come to the rescue of displaced and suffering flood victims.

The Senator said in a statement yesterday that he appreciated the initiative of his friends who came together to start this humanitarian drive.

According to him, a special account for the foundation had been opened with Sterling Bank into which the donations from his friends are domiciled and into which further donations can be made.

Dickson also reiterated the policy of…