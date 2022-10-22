Killing of 36 People in Ukum Shows FG’s Nakedness in Tackling Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Former governor of Benue State and Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Gabriel Suswam, has said that the killing of innocent people in Gbeji, Ukum Local Government Area of the state clearly showed the nakedness of the federal government in tackling insecurity.

This is just as the death toll from the Wednesday invasion of the area is now 36 with several others still said to be missing.

Suswam, who made the lamentation yesterday during a visit to the area to commiserate with his constituents, said President Muhammadu Buhari has further demonstrated ineptitude and lackadaisical attitude in protecting the lives of the people whom he swore to protect.

He noted that only one week ago, he had visited Mchia which is the same radius as Gbeji where 22 persons were murdered and several others injured.

According to him, these incessant killings are highly unacceptable and unfortunate, maintaining that it smacks…