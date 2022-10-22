Organisation Facilitates Interaction Between UK Graduates, Nigerian Employers – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Graduate Guidance Group, recently expedited interactions between UK graduates and employers in Nigeria while providing them the opportunity to network and hire the best talents for their organisations at the “Nigerian Talent, UK Educated” Careers Fair, held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the founder of Graduate Guidance Group, Emma Tarrant Tayou, said universities in the UK are now looking to support their Nigerian graduates by linking them up with the best employers in Nigeria to boost the economy of the country.

She explained further that the organisers have launched a mobile app called Career Fair plus, to help digitises the interactions between graduates and employers, adding that with the app, the organisers were able to give visibility to some employers who were not able to join physically, but who have expressed a real interest in having access to this particular group of talents.

Also speaking…