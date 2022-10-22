PANDEF Demands Probe of Vessel Allegedly Destroyed by Security Operatives  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for probe into the recently destroyed vessel used for crude oil theft off the Niger Delta creeks by security operatives, after the vessel was reportedly arrested by a newly-contracted private pipeline surveillance team, Tantita Security Services led by a former militant leader, Ekpemepulo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The Forum in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja and signed by its leader, Chief Edwin Clark, expressed shock over the recent startling revelations of massive and systematic oil theft.

PANDEF said with the admission by the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), of the existence of the sophisticated syndicate, which for several decades, has continued to siphon the wealth of the country; called for an apology to the people of the Niger Delta, who have been falsely accused over the years.

The Forum…