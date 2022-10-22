 PCN Seals 379 Pharmacies, Medicines Shops in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has confirmed that it has sealed off 379 pharmacies and patent medicines shops within Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas of Rivers State.

The federal government agency revealed that some of the offences leading to the closure of the shops include operating without registration, unauthorised sale of medicines, poor storage facilities, others

Briefing journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt on the development, Mr. Stephen Esumobi, Director and Head of Enforcement Department, PCN, said the action is to ensure that stakeholders meet required standards of practice in their operations.

Esumobi disclosed that during the monitoring period, PCN enforcement team visited 543 premises where drugs were sold, adding that the agency is now better positioned to carry out its statutory roles in regulating the practice of pharmacy in all aspects.

He said, “The PCN over…