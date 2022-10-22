S’Court Affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP Governorship Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal by former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Edevbie, challenging the nomination of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

Edevbie had approached the apex court to overturn the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sacked him as candidate of the PDP.

Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had on July 7, 2022, sacked Oborevwori as candidate of the PDP having found him guilty of alleged forgery of his academic certificates and perjury.

Justice Taiwo then went ahead to order the PDP to submit the name of Edevbie as candidate of the party in the 2023 governorship poll.

However, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on August 29, set aside the judgment of Justice Taiwo.

The…