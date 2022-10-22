S’Court Strikes out Ogba’s Application for Judgment Review  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday, struck out request by a People’s Democratic Party (PDP’s) factional governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State, Senator Obinna Ogba for a review of its final judgment.

The Apex Court presided over by Justice Amina Augie struck out the request following the dramatic withdrawal of a motion to that effect by Chief Paul Erokoro, SAN who was counsel to Ogba.

In the judgment delivered on September 14, 2022, the apex court had upheld Chief Chukwuma Ifeanyi as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections in Ebonyi State.

However, at Friday’s proceedings, Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria had attempted to argue an application seeking a review of the September 14 judgment which recognised Ifeanyi as the PDP governorship candidate.

But, following the mood of the court towards the request, the senior lawyer beat a retreat and dramatically withdrew processes filed on behalf of his client…