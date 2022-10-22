Sumal Foods Unveils Kannywood Star, Booth, as Brand Ambassador in Kano – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Sumal Foods has unveiled Kannywood’s multi-talented actress, Maryam Booth, as its 2022 Brand Ambassador at a colourful ceremony in Kano.

Booth, who has over two million followers on Instagram, was selected after a painstaking exercise by the firm at a ceremony at Bristol Hotel, Kano,

The National Sales Manager, Sumal Foods, Mr. Sanjay Singy, said the actress was selected based on common values that are beneficial to both parties.

Singy said the firm saw Booth as a natural and easy choice, adding that her values are evident in her public image and the number of accolades she had won in her career.

The sales manager said that Booth hosted the 2019 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards, stressing that in 2020, the actress won the best supporting actress category at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

He said that Sumal Foods’ high quality brand has been saving lives across the globe over the past 40 years, adding…