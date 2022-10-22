Super Falcons Play Canada to Begin FIFA World Cup 2023 Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigeria’s women’s senior football team, Super Falcons and the best to come out of Africa, will begin their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Canada.

Super Falcons have been drawn in Group B against Canada, Republic of Ireland and one of the host countries, Australia.

The draws were made earlier Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand, one of the host cities of the competition.

Nigeria would look at increasing their chances at the competition, having the highest records of African representative (nine times) in the competition and never missed the world cup since the competition began.

Other African teams in the competition are South Africa in group G, Zambia in Group C, Morocco in Group H, while Senegal and Cameroon still have chances if they win their playoff games.

The historic prestigious competition would kick off with New Zealand playing against Norway on July 20, 2023, while Australia, the other host country, play Republic of…