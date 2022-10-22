Tinubu Unveils Manifesto, Vows to End Petrol Subsidy, FX Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

*Promises security, prosperity, greatness

*President says he’ll be in forefront of campaign*APC will hand over to another APC government in 2023, Aisha Buhari declares

Deji Elumoye Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, in his 80-page Manifesto unveiled in Abuja yesterday, vowed to end the controversial petrol subsidy gulping trillions of Naira annually, and also tackle forex crisis hindering the economy, if elected President next year.

In a related development yesterday, Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview on BBC, declared that the ruling APC would win the 2023 presidential election and “hand over to another APC government.”

Tinubu’s campaign policy document tagged “Renewed hope: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” was unveiled at the State House Banquet Hall, alongside the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) by Buhari.

In the…