Yet to Hit Ibrox Form at St. Mary’s – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria international, Joe Aribo was one of the standout players for Glasgow Rangers last season, culminating in his move to Premier League side, Southampton. With just six starts in nine matches and two goals to show for his effort, the 26-year-old’s performance is still a far cry from the form the Saints saw and lured him to St. Mary’s

Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo was everything good for Glasgow Rangers during his time at the Ibrox Stadium and after several high-profile performances the former Charlton Athletic midfielder felt in need for a bigger challenge and Southampton was on hand to grab him.

However, since moving to the English Premier League-which has always been his dream, replicating his performance with the Gers has been a big challenge, which he himself admitted.

Aribo admitted that he has not been at his best so far this season since his summer move to Southampton from Rangers.

The Nigerian international scored his second goal…