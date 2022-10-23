Atiku Promises to Revive Economy as Tinubu Pledges to Improve Welfare of Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

*Okowa, Obaseki, Tambuwal, Ganduje, Adamu confident of their parties’ victory

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive the Nigerian economy if elected in 2023, just as his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu promised to move Nigeria to the right direction, particularly the welfare of the people, if elected in 2023.

While Atiku made his promise yesterday at a mega presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Tinubu spoke while inaugurating the Kano State Governorship Campaign Office situated at Club Road, Kano.

The PDP presidential candidate said Nigeria’s unity would be his number one priority if given the opportunity to lead the country in 2023.

He also made a strong case for state policing as an antidote to…