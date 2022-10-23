Buhari Rejoices With Emir of Zuru, Mohammed Sami, at 79 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Zuru Emirate Council, Government and people of Kebbi State in celebrating with the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sami, as he marks his 79th birthday anniversary on October 24, 2022.

President Buhari, in a release issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the former military officer, and former Governor of Bauchi State, who distinguished himself in service, fighting for the unity of the nation, and relentlessly sustaining his voice for good governance and democracy.

The President affirmed that the retired Major General, who answered the call of his community to sit on the throne of his fathers, deserves commendation for his steadfastness, dedication and selflessness, especially in pushing for the interest and wellbeing of others.

The President believed the monarch’s entrepreneurial gifts will continue to stand him out for recognitions, and his magnanimity in…