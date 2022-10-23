CEF’s New Album Jideofor and Its Allusion to Animal Farm – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Olatunbosun

Jideofor the latest project of Abuja-based musician, CEF is a product of traditional Igbo instrumentations and literary allusion. The seven-track album heavily influenced by Ogene, Highlife, Afrobeat, Soul and Reggae and Jazz is in tandem with the artist’s musical style dubbed Genti music.

Genti simply means ‘listen’ in Igbo language, and with this style of music, the artiste beckons listeners to listen easy sound, the simple yet intellectually driven lyrics and the pleasant reverberation of sounds crafted with the merging of modern western instruments comprising guitar, piano, percussions and other traditional instruments.

Ebelebe, one of the songs in the album is described as an eargasm of local Igbo instruments comprising the ogene, oja and ekwe.

With inspiration from literature, the song titled Animal Farm, draws upon George Orwell’s literary text of same title, Animal Farm. It compares the Nigerian society to world of…